National & International

No dough: Pizza delivery man loses lawsuit over icy fall

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 4:32 AM

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich.

Cheese and pepperoni — but hold the lawsuit.

That's the message from the Michigan appeals court, which has reversed a decision and dismissed a lawsuit by a Domino's Pizza delivery man. Robert Garsoff fractured an ankle in three places and needed surgery after slipping on ice at a home in West Bloomfield in 2014.

Garsoff says there were three cars in the dark driveway when he arrived with a pizza. He says the owner was negligent by failing to salt the driveway or turn on exterior lights.

But it's very difficult to win a slip-and-fall lawsuit in Michigan. The appeals court noted that the hazard should have been "open and obvious" to Garsoff, especially on a winter night.

The court says ice "is not considered a uniquely dangerous hazard."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video