National & International

Columbus Crew reverses decision, will issue refunds

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 4:20 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Columbus Crew SC says they have changed their position on refunding season ticket holders for 2018 after the team's owner announced a possible move to Austin, Texas.

In a statement Wednesday, owner and club CEO Anthony Precourt says those with 2018 season tickets will be able to get a refund from Wednesday until 5 p.m., Nov. 3. Potential playoff games are not eligible for the refund.

Precourt, whose Precourt Sports Ventures has owned the Major League Soccer club since 2013, said last week the team will make the move unless a new, privately-financed stadium is built in downtown Columbus. The team also previously announced they would not give refunds.

Precourt says the team will stay in Columbus for 2018, but a future beyond that is unknown.

