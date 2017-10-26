National & International

Lawmakers select members for volunteer Honolulu rail board

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 1:20 AM

HONOLULU

State Legislative leaders have announced their four picks to serve as nonvoting members on the volunteer Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the volunteer board is a provision of the $2.4 billion rail-bailout package lawmakers approved in September.

Democrat Senate President Ron Kouchi selected Wesley Machida, the state's budget and finance director under Gov. David Ige, and Machida's predecessor, Kalbert Young, who served in that role under former Gov. Neil Abercrombie.

House Speaker Scott Saiki selected two financial executives from the private sector. That's Tobias Martyn, the vice president of investments at the firm Stifel and previously a senior executive vice president at Bank of Hawaii, and Kamani Kuala'au, a senior vice president at the asset-management firm Atalanta Sosnoff Capital and chairman of the King Lunalilo Trust Estate.

