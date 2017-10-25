National & International

Plans move forward for marina, homes near Saugatuck Dunes

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 7:31 AM

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Plans are moving forward for a private marina and home sites near Saugatuck Dunes State Park along Lake Michigan.

The Holland Sentinel reports the Saugatuck Township Planning Commission gave its blessing this week to the Saugatuck-area project after about 15 people spoke out against the development. The plans have drawn opposition from area residents and environmentalists.

The 300-acre (121-hectare) property once belonged to oil tycoon Aubrey McClendon, who proposed large-scale development before his death last year. Its new owner is moving ahead with development plans. State permits are pending and a decision is expected by early November.

The project's boat basin is a point of contention, since it requires removal of sand.

Brian Bosgraaf, president and designer for Cottage Home, told the newspaper the basin won't negatively impact natural features.

