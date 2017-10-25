National & International

Senator: Foxconn contract vote delayed because no guarantees

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 7:25 AM

MADISON, Wis.

A senator negotiating with Foxconn to establish a massive electronics plant in Wisconsin says a key vote on a contract was delayed because taxpayer funds could be exposed if the Taiwanese company doesn't fulfill its end of the deal.

Gov. Scott Walker has signed a $3 billion incentives package for Foxconn to build a flat screen manufacturing complex in Mount Pleasant. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is working on a contract to execute the incentives.

The State Journal reports that Sen. Tim Carpenter said the agency can't guarantee taxpayer funds will be recouped if Foxconn violates the agreement, due to the deal's structure.

The agency's CEO Mark Hogan has declined to explain why the scheduled vote was delayed. Democrats are pressuring Hogan to release the contract details before any vote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video