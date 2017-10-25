National & International

Swedish prosecutor appeal Bombardier acquittal

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 6:01 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Sweden's prosecutors have appealed the acquittal of a Russian employee with the local branch of Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier who was accused of aggravated bribery in one of Sweden's biggest corruption cases to date.

A Stockholm court ruled Oct. 11 "it could not be proven" Evgeny Pavlov "has promised or offered an unfair advantage," saying it is a prerequisite for the existence of a bribe.

Pavlov was accused of bribery to win a contract for a signaling system with a contract value of around $340 million. In 2013, Bombardier was part of a consortium winning a contract with Azerbaijan Railways for equipment on a 500-kilometer (300-mile) track.

Prosecutor Thomas Forsberg said Wednesday "the key issue ... is whether the benefit can be considered unfair or not."

