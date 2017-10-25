Kaspersky: We uploaded US documents but quickly deleted them

FILE - In this July 1, 2017, file photo, Eugene Kaspersky, Russian antivirus programs developer and chief executive of Russia's Kaspersky Lab, poses for a photo on a balcony at his company's headquarters in Moscow, Russia. The founder of Russian anti-virus firm Kaspersky tells The Associated Press his company did upload classified U.S. documents a couple of years ago, only to delete them immediately after realizing what had happened. Kaspersky's acknowledgement is the first on-the-record confirmation of an incident described earlier this month in three U.S. newspapers. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo