National & International

United Technologies tops Street 3Q forecasts

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 7:30 AM

FARMINGTON, Conn.

United Technologies Corp. (UTX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The maker of elevators, jet engines and other products posted revenue of $15.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.89 billion.

United Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.58 to $6.63 per share, with revenue in the range of $59 billion to $59.5 billion.

United Technologies shares have risen 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 15 percent. The stock has risen 23 percent in the last 12 months.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video