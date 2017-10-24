Czech leader to ask election winner Babis to form government

Czech billionaire and leader of ANO 2011 political movement Andrej Babis adjusts his tie after meeting with Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman at the Lany Castle in Lany, Czech Republic, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. The centrist ANO movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis decisively won the Czech Republic's parliamentary election Saturday in a vote that shifted the country to the right and paved the way for the euroskeptic to lead the country. Petr David Josek AP Photo