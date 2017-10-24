A leaf lies in a puddle where the skyline of the banking district is reflected in Frankfurt, Germany, on a rainy Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
A leaf lies in a puddle where the skyline of the banking district is reflected in Frankfurt, Germany, on a rainy Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Michael Probst AP Photo
A leaf lies in a puddle where the skyline of the banking district is reflected in Frankfurt, Germany, on a rainy Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Michael Probst AP Photo

National & International

Eurozone companies hiring at fastest pace in over a decade

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 4:30 AM

LONDON

Companies in the eurozone are hiring at the fastest pace in over a decade, according to a closely-watched survey of business activity published Tuesday.

The purchasing managers' index, a gauge of activity in the services and manufacturing sectors by IHS Markit, edged down to 55.9 points in October from 56.7 in September. The index is on a 100-point scale, with anything above 50 indicating growth.

Though the index's overall figure edged down, the relatively high level suggests the 19-country eurozone economy continued its strong period of expansion this year.

Firms reported a rise in orders, leading to the need to hire more staff. The rate of job creation was the highest in over a decade.

Manufacturing in particular is enjoying a boom, thanks in part to a decline in the value of the euro earlier this year. Jobs growth in the sector was the highest since the survey began in June 1997.

France and Germany stood out as top performers in the bloc, with smaller economies growing at a slightly slower but still robust pace.

"The eurozone economy has had a good year so far, and the initial signs are that this has continued at the start of the final quarter of 2017," said Andrew Harker, associate director of IHS Markit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video