Airport in Atlanta advances recycling and compost program

A Minnesota company has been chosen to develop a recycling and composting facility at the world's busiest airport, in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the 30-acre project is part of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's initiative to make Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport environmentally friendly. It would be the first fully enclosed recycling and composting facility at an airport, and officials expect it to be operating in early 2019.
Airport officials will ask the Atlanta City Council to approve a 30-year lease with Green Energy and Development Inc., with two five-year renewal options. The company, based in Winnebago, Minnesota, would pay up to $215,883 a year in rent.
Hartsfield-Jackson officials want to recycle waste generated at the airport and compost chipped yard trimmings from the city's public works department.
