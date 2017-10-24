National & International

New Zealand aims to go green with electricity, tree planting

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 1:23 AM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand's incoming government is hoping to make the nation greener by planting 100 million trees each year, ensuring the electricity grid runs entirely from renewable energy, and spending more money on cycle ways and rail transport.

Jacinda Ardern, who takes over as prime minister this week, on Tuesday outlined agreements her Labour Party reached with other political parties joining them in the new government.

In addition to the environmental initiatives, Ardern also outlined plans to raise the minimum wage, stop foreigners from buying existing homes, and possibly changing how New Zealand's Reserve Bank operates.

The 37-year-old will be New Zealand's youngest leader in more than 150 years and hopes to take the country on a more liberal path following nine years of rule by the conservative National Party.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video