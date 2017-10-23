California Senate plans outside investigation on harassment

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, right, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. In the wake of allegations of sexual harassment at the state Capitol, de Leon announced, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, the Senate will hire two outside firms to investigate allegations of sexual assault and harassment and to review its policies for responding. Rich Pedroncelli File AP Photo