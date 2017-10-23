National & International

Prominent journalist at new radio station stabbed in Moscow

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 6:05 AM

MOSCOW

The deputy editor-in-chief for Russia's leading news radio station was stabbed Monday by an unknown attacker, the company said.

Ekho Moskvy, which has often been described as Russia's only independent news radio station, said on its website Monday that the assailant burst into its studios and stabbed Tatyana Felgenhauer in the throat. She is best known for co-hosting a popular morning show.

The station's editor-in-chief, Alexei Venediktov, tweeted that Felgenhauer has been taken to hospital and her life is not in danger. He said the man has been detained.

The spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor General's Office described the attack as "outrageous" and said prosecutors are committed to investigating the case closely.

Ekho Moskvy's searing criticism has irked many in the Russian government, and its hosts and journalists have reported death threats previously.

Another popular Ekho Moskvy host, Yulia Latynina, fled Russia in September following a suspected arson attack on her car.

