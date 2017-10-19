National & International

Alcohol might be sold at Arizona Wildcats basketball arena

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 7:11 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

The University of Arizona is applying for a liquor license to sell beer and wine at men's basketball games.

Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke said the university is in talks with the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control to get alcohol into the McKale Center.

Heeke said the athletics department would contract with a third-party company to sell and serve the alcohol, as it does at Hi-Corbett Field for baseball games.

Heeke said serving alcohol "is more about enhancing the fan experience than it is about generating additional revenue, which may be minimal."

Heeke said the university is also considering serving alcohol at Arizona Stadium for football games, but he says there is no current plan in place.

