European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center right, embraces British Prime Minister Theresa May, center left, after a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. EU officials said that a meeting between British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU officials on Monday evening would span much more than the struggling Brexit talks to include current trade relations with global partners. Virginia Mayo AP Photo
The Latest: Euroskeptics urge May to walk away from EU talks

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 4:24 AM

BRUSSELS

The Latest on the Brexit talks (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Hard-core euroskeptics in Britain's Parliament are urging Prime Minister Theresa May to walk away from European Union divorce talks unless the bloc starts discussing trade.

A group of lawmakers and peers including former Treasury chief Nigel Lawson and ex-Environment Secretary Owen Paterson accuses the EU of "deliberately deferring discussions" about the post-Brexit relationship.

In a letter released Thursday, the lobby group Leave Means Leave says that if there is no breakthrough this week May should declare unilaterally that Britain will leave the bloc without a deal in March 2019 and revert to World Trade Organization rules to trade with the EU.

May is meeting the other 27 EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday. Britain wants to start talking about future relations, but the EU 27 are likely to say there has not been sufficient progress on divorce terms.

