National & International

APS parent Pinnacle West boosts shareholder payouts

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 1:27 AM

PHOENIX

The parent company of Arizona's largest electric utility is boosting the annual dividend it pays to its shareholders.

Wednesday's vote by Pinnacle West Capital Corp.'s board of directors comes two months after state utility regulators voted to allow Arizona Public Service to increase residential rates by 4.5 percent. New rooftop solar customers will also earn less for power they sell back to the company.

The board raised the annual dividend by 6.1 percent to $2.78 per share.

Pinnacle West is a publicly traded company. Its share price is up about 14 percent since a year ago and closed Wednesday at $87.34 a share.

The company in August reported second quarter earnings of $167 million on revenue of $944 million. That works out to $1.49 a share.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video