China's economic growth stays stable as ruling party meets

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017 file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with former Chinese President Hu Jintao during the opening session of China's 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China’s economic growth stayed relatively stable in the latest quarter, buoyed by strength in retail spending and exports, giving the ruling Communist Party a political boost as it prepares to appoint President Xi Jinping to a new term as leader. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo