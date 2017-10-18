National & International

Migrant group accuses federal government of targeting them

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 4:28 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

A Vermont-based immigration advocacy group is accusing the federal government of targeting activists for deportation based on political activism.

The lawsuit was filed under the Freedom of Information Act in federal court last week. The Burlington Free Press reports Migrant Justice, which advocates for immigration and labor rights, is seeking records connected to the arrests of several group members.

The complaint says the group has seen increased fear among workers about speaking out gaining unwanted attention from federal agents.

Records show at least seven Migrant Justice activists have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since April 2016.

The federal government has yet to file a response to the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Burlington.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video