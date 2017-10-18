National & International

Vermont town's school board votes to keep high school open

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 1:27 AM

CABOT, Vt.

A Vermont school board has voted to keep Cabot High School open and will ask citizens for a higher budget next year to add to the school's lean staff.

The Cabot School Board made the unanimous vote Monday after seeing the results of a town survey. The Caledonian-Record reports more the 155 citizens voted in the survey to keep the high school open, while 129 voted to close the school and have school choice.

Board member Jackie Folsom says there would have been transportation challenges for low-income students if they voted for school choice.

Cabot will present its plan to be approved as an Alternative Governance Structure to the state in December, after which the school board will work to persuade Cabot residents to support a higher school budget.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video