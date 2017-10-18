National & International

Postal workers rally against job cuts in Boston area

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 7:05 PM

BOSTON

Postal workers and supporters have marched in front of Boston's main downtown post office to protest job cutbacks that have led to long lines and delivery delays around New England.

Scott Hoffman, president of the American Postal Workers Union's Boston chapter, says about a hundred people rallied on Wednesday afternoon.

Hoffman says hundreds of postal vacancies in the Boston area have gone unfilled.

The union opposed a pilot U.S. Postal Service program to outsource operations in hundreds of stores operated by Framingham, Massachusetts-based Staples, Inc. Last spring, the USPS discontinued that pilot after a National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge ordered it to discontinue its retail relationship with Staples.

The union, which organized Wednesday's protest, opposes privatization. It had argued the Staples deal replaced union jobs with low-wage, nonunion workers

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video