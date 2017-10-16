FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2012, file photo, pedestrians walk past the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in New York. Manufacturing activity in New York picked up in October 2017, expanding at the fastest pace in three years, according to information released Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2012, file photo, pedestrians walk past the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in New York. Manufacturing activity in New York picked up in October 2017, expanding at the fastest pace in three years, according to information released Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2012, file photo, pedestrians walk past the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in New York. Manufacturing activity in New York picked up in October 2017, expanding at the fastest pace in three years, according to information released Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo

National & International

Survey: Manufacturing in New York accelerated in October

AP Economics Writer

October 16, 2017 8:57 AM

WASHINGTON

Manufacturing activity in New York picked up this month, expanding at the fastest pace in three years.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that its Empire State manufacturing index jumped to 30.2, the highest level since 2014. Any reading above zero points to expansion.

Shipments of goods soared more than 11 points to 27.5, the New York Fed said. New orders fell nearly seven points to 18, a reading that still indicates demand is solid. A measure of employment rose, a sign that factories in the state are creating more jobs.

Nationwide, manufacturers are benefiting from a healthy global economy and a decline in the dollar's value, which makes U.S. goods cheaper overseas. Automakers have also ramped up production to replace cars destroyed by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

The report is the latest sign the U.S. economy is in solid shape. Americans stepped up their spending last month, according to a report on retail sales released Friday, led by a big increase in auto purchases.

Economists forecast growth may reach about 2.5 percent at an annual pace in the current July-September quarter, even as the hurricanes inflicted heavy damage in Texas, Florida and the Southeast. Rebuilding and repair work should then lift growth to nearly 3 percent in the final three months of the year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video