Did he or didn't he? No clarity on Catalan independence bid

Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont addresses to the media after a ceremony commemorating the 77th anniversary of the death of Catalan leader Lluis Companys at the Montjuic Cemetery in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Catalonia's president is facing a critical decision that could determine the course of the region's secessionist movement to break away from Spain. The Spanish government has given Carles Puigdemont until Monday morning to clarify if he did or didn't actually declare independence earlier this week. Manu Fernandez AP Photo