National & International

Grant to improve water quality for the Maumee River Basin

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 10:29 AM

FORT WAYNE, Ind.

A northeastern Indiana county is receiving a $367,000 federal grant to improve the water quality for the Maumee River Basin.

The Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council says Allen County will use the funds for improvements in Fort Wayne to capture nearly 500,000 gallons of polluted storm water each year and prevent sediment, phosphorus, nitrogen and bacteria from reaching waterways.

The council says the headwaters of the Maumee River are in Fort Wayne and are the largest contributor of pollution to Lake Erie.

The Journal Gazette reports the improvements include stabilizing the banks of the St. Marys River and the construction of a large bioswale to capture storm water runoff. A bioswale is a trench that uses vegetation and organic material to filter pollutants out of runoff.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video