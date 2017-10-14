National & International

Philippine plane veers off runway, passengers evacuated

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 1:18 AM

MANILA, Philippines

Philippine officials say the landing gear of a commercial plane with 180 passengers and six crewmembers aboard veered off the runway after landing in a central province, prompting the pilot to order an evacuation.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines says all passengers and crew of Cebu Pacific airline's Airbus 320 aircraft are safe following late Friday's incident, which caused the plane to get stuck at the end of the runway at Iloilo province's international airport.

More than 40 domestic and regional flights have been cancelled and airport crews were working to remove the stalled aircraft from the runway to allow flights to resume Saturday night.

Cebu Pacific says it's working with authorities to investigate the incident and hasten the airport's reopening.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video