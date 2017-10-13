AP source: Laimbeer to be Stars' coach, GM after relocation

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2015, file photo, New York Liberty coach Bill Laimbeer watches during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Uncasville, Conn. Laimbeer will be the new coach and general manager of the San Antonio Stars when the team is sold and relocated, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because there's no official announcement of the hiring. Jessica Hill, File AP Photo