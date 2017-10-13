National & International

October 13, 2017 4:20 AM

Brewery's beer name challenged by West Coast brewery

The Associated Press
BREWER, Maine

An Oregon brewery is demanding that a Maine beer maker change the name of its signature India pale ale.

Mason's Brewing Co., owned by Chris Morley in Brewer, says it received a letter from 10 Barrel Brewing demanding it stop using the name "Hipster Apocalypse." The Bangor Daily News reports the Oregon brewery has brewed "Apocalypse IPA" since 2009.

Morley said Wednesday he plans to challenge the request, calling it "another great example of a corporation trying to keep the little guy down."

Morley's brewery has been in operation for less than two years. 10 Barrel was purchased by Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2014, a company that also owns Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois.

Representatives from 10 Barrel and AB InBev did not respond to requests for comment.

National & International

