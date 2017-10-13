National & International

New Mexico insurance regulators urge caution on Trump order

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 1:29 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico insurance regulars are warning that consumers may need to be more vigilant as they buy health coverage in the future, under President Donald Trump's executive order for cheaper and less-regulated health plans for individuals.

A spokeswoman for state Insurance Superintendent John Franchini on Thursday said the president's order could lead to benefit caps and exclusions for medical conditions as it creates new low-cost insurance options.

Trump's order aims to broaden the use of "association health plans" to encourage competition across state lines. It also seeks to loosen restrictions on short-term policies of under a year that already are exempt from certain consumer protections.

Widler echoed concerns of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners about expanding low-premium plans that reduce consumer protections and solvency requirements.

