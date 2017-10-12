Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto shakes hands during a meeting at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto shakes hands during a meeting at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Sean Kilpatrick
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto shakes hands during a meeting at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Sean Kilpatrick

National & International

Mexican, Canadian leaders reaffirm commitment to NAFTA

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 8:59 PM

MEXICO CITY

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have reaffirmed their commitment to a trilateral renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Speaking during a state visit by Trudeau in Mexico City, the leaders dodged questions seeking their reaction to comments made a day earlier by President Donald Trump about the possibility of the U.S. seeking bilateral agreements if it walks away from NAFTA.

Trudeau conceded that "we are in a somewhat unpredictable context," but said Canada and Mexico continue to believe a trilateral agreement was the best way forward.

Pena Nieto downplayed talk of "poison pill" proposals from the U.S. and said less attention should be paid to what is said away from the negotiating table.

The fourth round of negotiations began Wednesday in Washington.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video