National & International

AP source: WNBA's Stars negotiating sale to Las Vegas buyer

AP Basketball Writer

October 12, 2017 8:57 PM

The San Antonio Stars say they are in negotiations to be sold and relocated, and a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the buyer is based in Las Vegas.

It is unclear who the buyer is or if the WNBA franchise would move to Las Vegas. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because neither the team or league have disclosed information about the buyer.

The Stars are one of five pro teams owned and operated by Spurs Sports & Entertainment, including San Antonio's NBA team.

The Stars released a statement on Twitter announcing the negotiations and offering their "deepest gratitude" to team employees and fans.

WNBA spokesperson Dina Skokos confirmed in a statement that there are ongoing talks to sell the franchise but provided no details about the negotiations.

Any sale needs to be approved by the WNBA Board of Governors.

