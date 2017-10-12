National & International

HSBC appoints new CEO to replace retiring Stuart Gulliver

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 5:57 AM

LONDON

London-based bank HSBC says John Flint will be its new chief executive, replacing the retiring Stuart Gulliver.

The bank said in statement Thursday that Flint, who currently heads up retail banking and wealth management, will take the job on Feb. 21.

Chairman Mark Tucker says Flint has "great understanding and regard for HSBC's heritage, and the passion to build the bank for the next generation."

Flint says he's "humbled by the responsibility." He has represented the group in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Bahrain, the United States and the United Kingdom.

HSBC is carrying out a sweeping overhaul to increase profitability. That includes shedding thousands of workers and exiting some markets in order to focus even more on Asia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video