National & International

Largest solar array in Maine is now fully operational

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 4:15 AM

MADISON, Maine

Maine's largest solar array is now fully operational as the final 25 percent of the 26,000-panel array was brought online this week.

The final part of the farm in Madison was brought online Wednesday, and the array will generate enough electricity to power 700 homes. The Portland Press Herald reports the farm generates enough electricity to satisfy the needs of about 20 percent of the district's customers.

Madison Electric Works has signed a 26-year agreement with Ohio-based IGS Solar to purchase all generated electricity at a fixed rate. After six years, the town utility can purchase the energy farm for an estimated cost of about $6 million.

The Madison array is one of several planned or in-development solar arrays around that region of Maine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video