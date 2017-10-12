National & International

Lufthansa to sign deal with bankrupt Air Berlin

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 2:42 AM

BERLIN

The German news agency dpa is reporting that Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr says the airline will sign an agreement to buy large parts of the bankrupt carrier Air Berlin.

Spohr said in Berlin that both airlines will sign the agreement later on Thursday in Berlin.

Spohr said, "Today is a big day, which we will seal in a few hours with a signature."

Air Berlin declared bankruptcy in August following years of losses and the decision of its biggest shareholder, Gulf airline Etihad, to cease financing.

It has been in talks for weeks with Lufthansa and easyJet about selling parts of its business.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video