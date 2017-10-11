Japan's Kobe Steel reports wider fudging of metals data

Kobe Steel Group's logo is seen in Tokyo Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The Japanese government is urging steelmaker Kobe Steel to clarify the extent of manipulation of data on steel, aluminum and other metals used in a wide range of products, reportedly including rockets, aircraft and cars. A government spokesman on Wednesday, criticized the apparently widespread falsification of data as "inappropriate," saying it could undermine product safety. Kyodo News via AP)