National & International

Brothers who owned defense firm face Humvee fraud sentencing

Associated Press

October 10, 2017 7:28 AM

PITTSBURGH

Two brothers who formerly owned a Pennsylvania defense contractor face sentencing for pleading guilty in a $6 million scheme to overcharge the U.S. Defense Department for Humvee window kits.

The Butler-based contractor, Ibis Tek LLC, removed the former co-owners, Thomas Buckner, of Gibsonia, and John Buckner, of Lyndora, in January along with former CFO Harry Kramer, of Pittsburgh.

The three pleaded guilty in May to charges of major fraud against the government and income tax evasion for filing returns that didn't include the illegal income, and other irregularities.

The Buckners will be sentenced Tuesday, while Kramer will be sentenced Oct. 18.

Prosecutors say all three face likely prison terms under federal sentencing guidelines.

Ibis Tek was sold in February to investors who say the new company had nothing to do with the scam.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video