National & International

Senator's plan to raise taxes for transportation maintenance

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 4:00 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi residents could vote on a state lawmaker's plan that would raise taxes and fees to pay for needed renovations to roads and bridges.

Mississippi Central District Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall on Monday announced the bill Republican state Sen. Dean Kirby of Pearl plans to introduce next year, The Clarion-Ledger reports .

Kirby's plan is in draft phase and includes a statewide referendum, annual fees of $150 on electric cars and $75 on hybrid cars, and adding roughly 1.5 cents to Mississippi's fuel tax of 18.4 cents a gallon. His plan would also place a $2.50 fee per car tire.

Kirby's legislation would allow residents to say "yes" or "no" to his plan and view a list of projects the money would fund in each of Mississippi's three transportation districts. A successful referendum in Georgia gave him the idea, Kirby said, as he believes there is no way lawmakers will pass a fuel tax increase.

Kirby has not yet run his plan by others in the Republican Senate leadership, he said, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, who has been opposed to any tax increase for roads and bridges, or anything else.

Mississippi needs at least an additional $400 million each year in state funding for transportation maintenance, Hall said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video