UK's BAE to cut some 2,000 defense industry jobs

FILE - This is a Sept. 7, 2012 file photo of a Eurofighter Typhoon at BAE Systems, Warton Aerodrome, near Warton northwest England. British defense company BAE Systems is cutting almost 2,000 jobs in its military, maritime and intelligence services in an effort to boost competitiveness. CEO Charles Woodburn said in a statement Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017, that the actions are necessary to "align our workforce capacity more closely with near-term demand and enhance our competitive position to secure new business." PA, File via AP Peter Byrne