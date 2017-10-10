National & International

Pearl Harbor is Navy's most backlogged shipyard, report says

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 1:23 AM

HONOLULU

A government report states that Pearl Harbor is the Navy's most backlogged shipyard, despite all four shipyards being in poor condition.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2ybWA5X ) the poor conditions have contributed to inefficiencies, robbing the Navy of ship and submarine time at sea.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office states that between 2000 and 2016, 49 of 57 maintenance jobs to Pearl Harbor were delayed.

The shipyard is Hawaii's largest industrial employer, with a civilian workforce of nearly 5,200 and 543 Navy personnel.

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii who's on the House Armed Services Committee, said the challenges facing Pearl Harbor are unique compared to the other shipyards. Those are Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington state.

