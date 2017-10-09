Engineers: lives lost in Mexico quake could have been saved

This Sept. 24, 2017 photo shows an apartment building that was partially destroyed during the 7.1 magnitude earthquake, on Emiliano Zapata Avenue in Mexico City. The eco-friendly apartment building with its wood-paneled balconies and a solar-paneled roof collapsed when a corner column failed, and the flat-slab structure pancaked, said Eduardo Miranda, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford and global expert on earthquake-resistant design. Miguel Tovar AP Photo