FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Speaking in Kentucky on Monday, Pruitt said he will sign a proposed rule on Tuesday “to withdraw the so-called clean power plan of the past administration."
FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Speaking in Kentucky on Monday, Pruitt said he will sign a proposed rule on Tuesday “to withdraw the so-called clean power plan of the past administration." Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Speaking in Kentucky on Monday, Pruitt said he will sign a proposed rule on Tuesday “to withdraw the so-called clean power plan of the past administration." Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo

National & International

EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press

October 09, 2017 10:17 AM

HAZARD, Ky.

The Trump administration will abandon the Obama-era clean power plan aimed at reducing global warming, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Monday.

Speaking in Kentucky, Pruitt said he will sign a proposed rule on Tuesday "to withdraw the so-called clean power plan of the past administration."

The clean power plan aimed to restrict greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants. It was a centerpiece of the Obama administration's environmental policies.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to declare the Obama-era rule exceeded federal law by setting emissions standards that power plants could not reasonably meet.

"The EPA and no federal agency should ever use its authority to say to you we are going to declare war on any sector of our economy," Pruitt said. He spoke at an event with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video