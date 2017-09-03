Alabama Senate candidates stump for votes over long weekend

FILE- In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, Sen. Luther Strange speaks to media after forcing a runoff against former Chief Justice Roy Moore in Homewood, Ala. Strange on Tuesday, Aug. 29, launched his first salvo against Moore in the contentious Senate race, calling Moore a hypocrite “who has spent 40 years putting himself and his ambition ahead of Alabamians.” Butch Dill, File AP Photo