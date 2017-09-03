Odd inheritance: 1889 landmark courthouse with clock tower

This Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 photo shows the Litchfield Judicial District Courthouse in Litchfield, Conn. The state of Connecticut closed the courthouse Friday and relocated operations to a new, $80 million courthouse in nearby Torrington. Because the state is abandoning the building, ownership reverts back to heirs of the families who leased the property to the state in 1803. The heirs intend to sell the building to a local historical group. Dave Collins AP Photo