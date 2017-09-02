National & International

September 2, 2017 4:06 PM

2 shipyards awarded more than $1M in federal grants

The Associated Press
WARREN, R.I.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed has announced that two Rhode Island shipyards have been awarded more than $1 million in federal funding to make capital improvements.

The Rhode Island Democrat said Saturday that Blount Boats in Warren will get $508,927 and J. Goodison Company in North Kingstown will receive $635,453 from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration through the Small Shipyard Grant Program.

Blount Boats will use the funds to help the company purchase a submersible, self-propelled marine transporter to haul U.S. Coast Guard rescue vessels due for maintenance and repair. The J. Goodison Company plans to purchase a wash water collection and treatment system, among other equipment.

Reed says small shipyards "provide a big lift to Rhode Island's economy."

Rhode Island shipyards have received $5.3 million in grants from the program.

