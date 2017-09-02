National & International

September 2, 2017 12:16 PM

Ivey issues declaration on price gouging, gas deliveries

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency to prevent price gouging in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Ivey on Friday amended a previously issued emergency declaration to put people and companies "on notice" that price gouging is illegal. Alabama's price gouging law comes into effect when the governor has declared a state of emergency, and it prohibits the "unconscionable pricing" of items for sale or rent.

The declaration noted the disruption of oil production in Texas and Louisiana will naturally push gas prices upward. However, Ivey said that does not justify the imposition of unconscionable prices.

Ivey on Aug. 30 issued an emergency declaration to temporarily lift restrictions on the number of hours that truck drivers delivering fuel can work, hoping to prevent shortages in the state.

Related content

National & International

Comments

Videos

More Videos

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Pause
Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:34

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park 1:58

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans 1:52

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans

Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks 1:37

Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks

Commune co-founder tells why she thinks people are attracted to East Wind 1:42

Commune co-founder tells why she thinks people are attracted to East Wind

A flood for the history books swept through Kansas City nearly forty years ago 1:52

A flood for the history books swept through Kansas City nearly forty years ago

Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful' 3:24

Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful'

Mike Moustakas ties the Royals home run record. See all 36 homers in 2 minutes 2:07

Mike Moustakas ties the Royals home run record. See all 36 homers in 2 minutes

KC school district retaliated when he blew whistle on illegal activity, lawsuit alleges 1:05

KC school district retaliated when he blew whistle on illegal activity, lawsuit alleges

  • ‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

    This month the British government is set to trigger Article 50, a provision that starts negotiations on the country’s exit from the European Union.

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View more video

National & International