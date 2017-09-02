National & International

September 2, 2017 1:30 AM

Gunmen kills 2 in attack on opposition lawmaker in Pakistan

The Associated Press
KARACHI, Pakistan

Pakistani police say two gunmen targeting an ethnic party lawmaker after Eid prayers instead gunned down two others, including a child, in the southern port city of Karachi.

Police officer Pir Mohammad Shah said lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Hasan escaped uninjured in the attack Saturday but the child and a police officer were killed.

Shah said one of the attackers was also gunned down by police during a chase.

Hasan belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which represents the Urdu speaking population. He was meeting and greeting people after Eid prayers when gunmen struck in a north Karachi neighborhood.

The party was divided after its self-exiled founder, Altaf Hussain, uttered anti-Pakistan remarks in London last year. He is wanted in many criminal cases back home.

Related content

National & International

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Hear women describe how they found Danny Duffy unconscious in Burger King drive through 2:51

Hear women describe how they found Danny Duffy unconscious in Burger King drive through

Pause
A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans 1:52

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 3:00

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail

Blue Valley players know Driskell 'looking down on us ... but we need to play for each other' 0:42

Blue Valley players know Driskell 'looking down on us ... but we need to play for each other'

Royals' playoff chances plunge after 10-18 record in August 1:47

Royals' playoff chances plunge after 10-18 record in August

Life on the Chiefs' chain gang: Broken ribs and run-ins with Warren Sapp 2:24

Life on the Chiefs' chain gang: Broken ribs and run-ins with Warren Sapp

This company's employee perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work' 1:44

This company's employee perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work'

Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful' 3:24

Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful'

Life in prison for defendant in She's a Pistol gun shop shooting 1:30

Life in prison for defendant in She's a Pistol gun shop shooting

ESPN's Chris Fowler told Mark Mangino KU couldn't beat Virginia Tech 1:05

ESPN's Chris Fowler told Mark Mangino KU couldn't beat Virginia Tech

  • ‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

    This month the British government is set to trigger Article 50, a provision that starts negotiations on the country’s exit from the European Union.

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View more video

National & International