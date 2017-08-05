Venezuela troops guard prosecutor's office as foes targeted

The President of Venezuela's Constituent Assembly, Delcy Rodriguez, smiles as she accepts the accolades of her fellow assemblymen after their swearing in ceremony, inside Venezuela's National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is heading toward a showdown with his political foes, after seating a loyalist assembly that will rewrite the country's constitution and hold powers that override all other government branches. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo