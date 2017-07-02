Neutered California tax board forces quick transition

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017, file photo are Board of Equalization members Diane Harkey, left, and Jerome Horton at the Governor's annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif. The Legislature approved a proposal by Gov. Jerry Brown, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, to eliminate nearly all the power of the elected members of the the Board of Equalization and give it to a newly created agency overseen by the governor beginning Saturday, July 1. The change was prompted by an audit that alleged Harkey and Horton used staff for promotional duties. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo