Turkish police chase away transgender marchers in Istanbul

LGBTI activists disperse to avoid detention by Turkish police officers in Istanbul, Sunday, July 2, 2017. A small group of transgender rights activists has attempted to march to Istanbul's main square, carrying rainbow flags, despite the governor's ban and security precautions by police. The Istanbul governor's office banned the march late Saturday for the second year in a row, 'to preserve public order and to keep participants and tourists safe', it said. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo