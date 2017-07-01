A sign hangs from a barricade at the entrance to Liberty State Park, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Jersey City., N.J. Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie. The Republican governor and the Democrat-led Legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. Remaining open under the shutdown will be New Jersey Transit, state prisons, the state police, state hospitals and treatment centers as well as casinos, race tracks and the lottery.
July 01, 2017 11:32 PM

Shutdown sting continues; Christie orders lawmakers back

By MICHAEL CATALINI and BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey's government shutdown is dragging on without a resolution to the stalemate between Republican Gov. Chris Christie and Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto.

And the state is beginning to feel the sting of shuttered services.

Christie ordered the Democrat-led Legislature to return Sunday to consider a path around the impasse

At issue is Christie's proposal to overhaul the state's largest health insurer. Democrats are splintered, with Prieto opposed to the plan, but Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney behind it.

Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state services, like parks and motor vehicle offices, Friday after he and lawmakers failed to agree on terms to enact a $34.7 billion budget.

The public is shut out of state parks and turned away from motor vehicle agencies. State workers have been furloughed.

