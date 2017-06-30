President Donald Trump listens to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, during a dinner in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
President Donald Trump listens to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, during a dinner in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo
President Donald Trump listens to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, during a dinner in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo

National & International

June 30, 2017 3:23 AM

Trump, SKorea's leader returning to talks on trade, NKorea

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Issues surrounding North Korea and trade are leading the agenda for President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in when they confer again at the White House.

Moon's two days of talks with Trump began with dinner Thursday night. Trump later tweeted the meeting was "very good" and included discussions of "a new trade deal!" as well as North Korea.

Moon has sought to reassure the U.S. that he will coordinate closely with his ally on the North Korean threat. But while the South Korean leader has sought to make clear he is serious about dealing with his neighbor, he has long advocated engagement to address the North's nuclear weapons development.

Trump and Moon are expected to begin another round of talks Friday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?
Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack 1:59

Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack
Smart glasses, remote agents empower the visually impaired to navigate their world 2:45

Smart glasses, remote agents empower the visually impaired to navigate their world

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos